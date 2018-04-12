Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:35 a.m.

Bolo Bash tennis results

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

BOLO BASH

At Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

Singles

Main Draw

Round of 32

Kaichi Uchida (1), Japan def. Tyler Mercier, United States 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland def. Jacob Dunbar, United States 6-2, 6-3

Michael Redlicki, United States def. Yannick Mertens (3), Belgium 6-3, 6-3

Sam Riffice, United States def. Samuel Shropshire, United States 6-2, 6-0

Samuel Monette (8), Canada def. Sekou Bangoura, United States 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Nicolaas Scholtz (5), South Africa def. Edward Bourchier, Australia 6-3, 6-1

Henry Craig, United States def. Jared Hiltzik (4), United States 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Harrison Adams, United States def. Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia 7-5, 6-2

Vasil Kirkov, United States def. Jack Findel-Hawkins, Great Britain 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Collin Altamirano, United States def. Scott Griekspoor (2), Netherlands 7-6 (3), 6-3

Nicholas Hu, United States def. Florian Lakat, France 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Strong Kirchheimer, United States def. Christopher Haworth, United States 6-4, 6-1

Michael Schabaz, United States def. Jake Jacoby, United States 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harrison Adams, United States and Samuel Monette, Canada def. Sekou Bangoura, United States and Patrick Daciek, United States 6-2, 4-6, 10-6

Sebastian Fanselow, Germany and John Lamble, United States def. Matthew Kandath, United States and Joseph van Meter, United States 6-4, 6-3

Collin Altamirano, United States and Vasil Kirkov, United States def. Michael Redlicki, United States and Karue Sell, Brazil 6-4, 6-2

Henry Craig, United States and Miles Seemann, United States def. Caio Silva (2), Brazil and Thales Turini (2), Brazil 6-1, 6-1

Sports on 04/12/2018

Print Headline: Bolo Bash tennis results

