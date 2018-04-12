Arkansas staying in contact with Waldron's Brown

Guard Payton Brown’s play for Waldron this season helped him get on the radar of several schools, including Arkansas, and he’s looking forward to adding more schools of interest.

Brown (6-3, 185 pounds) is drawing interest from Arkansas, TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others. He is sure to be on more schools’ radar while playing for the 16-under Team South this spring and summer.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Brown said. “I just want to further my career and go as far as I can in basketball and life.”

He was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Newcomer of the Year after averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season for the Bulldogs as a sophomore. He plans to prepare hard prior to showcase his talent during the two evaluation periods in April and three in July.

“I’m going to be in the gym as much as I can practice on my game, so when it comes game time I can show what I got and make them interested,” Brown said.

Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins stays in contact with Brown.

“He said he’s going to come to a tournament and watch us play,” Brown said.

Brown, who puts up 600 to 700 shots a day, shot 51 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the three-point line and 87 percent from the free throw line.

He’s known for his outside shooting, but is also strong in other areas.

“I can drive, I can shoot the three, shoot free throws, get to the rim when I want to,” he said