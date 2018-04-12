Drought over as T'wolves win

TIMBERWOLVES 112, NUGGETS 106, OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jimmy Butler scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves ended the NBA's longest-running playoff drought, beating the Denver Nuggets 112-106 in overtime Wednesday night in the first final-day play-in game in the league in 21 years.

When the final horn blew, the capacity and white-towel-waving crowd at Target Center stood to soak in Minnesota's first postseason appearance since 2004. Butler flashed a smile of relief as he hugged his teammates and confetti fluttered above the floor. The fans chanted "MVP! "MVP!" as Butler conducted a postgame interview.

Jokic locked in a classic big man battled with Towns, finishing with 35 points and 10 rebounds, but he missed six of his last eight shots after the third quarter as Denver's late push fell a few points short.

Now it's the Timberwolves who are moving on to play the NBA-best Houston Rockets in the first round.

Towns finished the season with 68 double-doubles, the most in the NBA. His streak of 246 consecutive games played, every contest of his career, is the longest current run in the league.

Will Barton, who had 24 points, made a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock for Denver's first lead, 104-103, since midway through the first quarter. After Taj Gibson hounded Jokic to force an air-balled 3-point try, Jeff Teague swished a floater with 1:19 left in overtime to put the Wolves back in front for good.

Andrew Wiggins sank two foul shots with 15 seconds remaining to finish with 18 points, and the Wolves were finally on their way to a celebration more than a decade in the making.

76ERS 130, BUCKS 95

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

At 19 years and 317 days old, Markelle Fultz became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, with 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Justin Anderson led the Sixers with 25 points and Dario Saric had 24.

Embiid wore a black mask during warmups to protect his broken bone around his left eye, then changed into gold sneakers and a peach-colored jacket to watch the Sixers romp to a stunning 80-44 lead at the break.

Embiid said he will likely miss at least Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend because of the injury.

THUNDER 137, GRIZZLIES 123

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second consecutive season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook entered the night needing 16 rebounds to clinch the triple-double average. He pulled down his 16th rebound with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. He finished with just six points, but had a career-high 20 rebounds and 19 assists.

Steven Adams scored 24 points and Corey Brewer added 17 for the Thunder, who matched a franchise record with 20 made three-pointers.

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 36 points for Memphis.

