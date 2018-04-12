Ex-Arkansas Department of Human Services worker found guilty in sexual assault of 4-year-old

An Arkansas man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Jorge Alcon, 71, will be sentenced Friday. He faces a term of five to 20 years.

Alcon worked for the state Department of Human Services as a program assistant and provided transportation and supervision for visitations. The girl was in foster care.

It took 11 hours for the jury, which is made up of four men and eight women, to reach a verdict.

The girl, now 6, testified Wednesday morning. She couldn't identify Alcon, who sat across the courtroom at a table with his attorneys, but said Alcon took her to visit her birth mother and sister.

She said she was in the restroom and Alcon asked her to touch him.

Jurors spent hours listening to police interviews of Alcon where he described the 4-year-old as the sexual aggressor and said he never touched the girl in a sexual manner.

Carrie Dobbs, deputy prosecutor, told jurors the girl was 4 years old at the time and Alcon was a grown man. "There was one aggressor in the bathroom and it's not her," she said.

Jay Martin, one of Alcon's attorneys, told jurors the girl had been coached.

"We believe this is a troubled child," Martin said. "We don't believe a 4-year-old is some sexual aggressor and she was trying to hurt Mr. Alcon."

Martin told jurors he believed the girl was wronged by someone, but not his client.