Ex-Arkansas teacher accused of filming boys in restrooms pleads not guilty; trial date set

A former Arkansas teacher accused of filming boy in restrooms pleaded not guilty Monday, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Shane Samuel Jones, 31, is facing a charge of invasive visual recording on the Texas side of Texarkana and charges of voyeurism and video voyeurism on the Arkansas side.

Jones appeared Monday in Bowie County, Texas, before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell for arraignment.

Cook entered a not-guilty plea to invasive visual recording on Jones' behalf. Jones pleaded guilty to invasive video recording in Bowie County in February, but the plea was withdrawn after Tidwell refused to approve a sentence of probation.

Tidwell set a trial date of July 30 for Jones’ Texas case.

In November, an 11-year-old boy told his father a man had slipped his phone under the stall divider in a restroom at the J.C. Penney store in Central Mall in Texarkana, Texas, and police were called, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jones later told investigators he filmed and deleted a video of the boy, authorities said. He also said he filmed boys in bathrooms at Trinity Christian School in Arkansas, where he worked as a teacher, according to police.

Jones was fired because of the allegations. Jones began teaching at the school in 2015 after several years of employment as a teacher at College Hill Middle School, according to earlier reports.