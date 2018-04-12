Forecasters: Most of Arkansas now set for enhanced risk for severe weather

Most of Arkansas, including the state's capital city, faces an enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday, forecasters said.

The risk means numerous, more persistent severe storms are possible in cities like Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Harrison, Texarkana, El Dorado, Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.

Portions of the state’s east are included in a slight risk for scattered, short-lived storms.

The primary concerns will be large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes, Lance Pyle of the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office said.

Forecasters in Shreveport said “potentially strong” tornadoes will be possible in southwest Arkansas.

The latest forecast calls for the rain to enter western Arkansas around 4 p.m. and push into central Arkansas between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Pyle advised that Arkansas residents need to “prepare for severe weather now,” including having a safe place to go if a tornado warning is issued.

Heavy rainfall is possible across parts of the state, especially across southeast Arkansas, Pyle said. In that region, up to 5 inches is forecast.

“Be prepared for high water if you live in a flood prone area,” the latest outlook reads.

As the rainfall departs, cooler air will be in place in Arkansas. In the state’s northwest, temperatures are set to fall near freezing early Sunday and below freezing Monday morning.