Israel retaliates for Hamas border bomb

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said it has struck several Hamas targets in Gaza after a bomb planted on the border exploded Wednesday near Israeli troops.

The military says the explosive device was placed along the border fence area during protests that have been taking place there. It exploded near an Israeli bulldozer.

No one was wounded by the bomb, and there were no immediate reports on casualties from the retaliatory strikes.

Israel says it holds Hamas responsible for all violence emanating from Gaza and will not allow the border area to become a combat zone.

Hamas has called for Palestinians to amass at the border as part of a weekslong campaign of protests against a decade-old Israeli and Egyptian blockade of the territory. Twenty-six protesters have been killed thus far.

Canadian suspect charged in 7th murder

TORONTO -- A man accused of committing several murders in Canada now faces a seventh murder charge involving a missing man.

The prosecution said in the courthouse Wednesday that Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, whose family initially thought he had abandoned his wife and two daughters.

McArthur appeared by video during the session. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, McArthur spoke only to say his name and acknowledge that he understood the charges against him. McArthur has not entered a plea.

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said later at a news conference that the remains of three men, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick and Faizi, have been identified. McArthur had already been charged in the murders of Esen and Lisowick.

Police have been trying to identify the remains of at least seven men found at a property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business and say he targeted men he met through dating apps that cater to gay men, meeting them at bars in the "Gay Village" area of Toronto, as well as male prostitutes.

Investigators have identified six sets of remains so far, including 44-year-old Esen, 42-year-old Faizi and 42-year-old Lisowick.

Archbishop denies 2 boys told of abuse

NEWCASTLE, Australia -- A Roman Catholic archbishop on Wednesday denied under oath in an Australian court that two former altar boys ever told him that they had been sexually abused by a priest.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson is the most senior cleric in the world to face charges over covering up for a pedophile priest.

The 67-year-old was tried Wednesday in the Newcastle Local Court after Magistrate Robert Stone rejected his application to have the case thrown out. Wilson has pleaded innocent and faces a potential two-year prison sentence if convicted.

Wilson, who has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, said he had known one of the former altar boys, Peter Creigh, and his family when he was an assistant priest in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney in the mid-1970s.

But the archbishop said he had no memory of Creigh telling him in 1976 that he had been sexually abused by the Rev. James Fletcher five years earlier when he was 10.

The second former altar boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims he was about 11 in 1976 when he went into the confessional box to tell Wilson that Fletcher had abused him.

Wilson said he had no memory of seeing the second altar boy at all in 1976 and he would never accuse anyone in the confessional of telling lies.

The trial is expected to continue until Friday.

Four protesters die in Kashmir gunbattle

SRINAGAR, India -- At least four men were killed in Kashmir when government forces fired on anti-India protesters who thronged a village where soldiers battled a group of militants, officials said Wednesday. A soldier was also killed.

The violence began overnight when Indian soldiers cordoned off the southern village of Khudwani on a tip that rebels were hiding there, police said.

After fighting broke out between soldiers and the militants, anti-India protests broke out in Khudwani and neighboring villages, with stone-throwing protesters marching toward the gunbattle.

The protesters, shouting slogans eulogizing dead militants and demanding an end to Indian rule over the region, were marching in solidarity with the militants and to help them escape the security cordon.

Government forces fired rifles, shotguns and tear gas to stop the protesters from reaching the gunbattle. Four men were killed and at least 40 civilians injured, officials said.

Police said one soldier died and at least two other soldiers were injured in the battle. They said the militants were able to escape.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

