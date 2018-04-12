Home / Latest News /
Little Rock TV reporter leaving station for out-of-state job
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
A broadcast reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate for a year-and-a-half is leaving to work for a sister station in southeast Texas.
The last day at KATV-TV for Kimberly Rusley, who joined the station in September 2016, was Thursday, according to a post on social media.
Rusley, a native of Bossier City, La., is set to join a station in Beaumont, Texas.
That station, which was not identified by Rusley, and KATV are both owned by Hunt Valley, Md.-based Sinclair Broadcast Group.
“I’ll miss everyone,” Rusley said in response to a farewell tweet Thursday morning from colleague Alyson Courtney, who co-anchors Daybreak.
Before joining KATV, Rusley worked as a production assistant, assignments editor and producer at CBS affiliate KSLA-TV in Shreveport. She also was a multimedia journalist at Shreveport’s NBC affiliate, KTAL-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock TV reporter leaving station for out-of-state job
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.