Little Rock TV reporter leaving station for out-of-state job

A broadcast reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate for a year-and-a-half is leaving to work for a sister station in southeast Texas.

The last day at KATV-TV for Kimberly Rusley, who joined the station in September 2016, was Thursday, according to a post on social media.

Rusley, a native of Bossier City, La., is set to join a station in Beaumont, Texas.

That station, which was not identified by Rusley, and KATV are both owned by Hunt Valley, Md.-based Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“I’ll miss everyone,” Rusley said in response to a farewell tweet Thursday morning from colleague Alyson Courtney, who co-anchors Daybreak.

Before joining KATV, Rusley worked as a production assistant, assignments editor and producer at CBS affiliate KSLA-TV in Shreveport. She also was a multimedia journalist at Shreveport’s NBC affiliate, KTAL-TV.