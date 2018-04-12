Little Rock man charged in rapes of 2 homeless people

Court records show a Little Rock man is accused of raping a 62-year-old homeless woman about two weeks after he was accused of doing the same to an autistic homeless man.

Cornelius Spencer, 38, has been arrested on several felony counts tied to the two separate rapes that occurred last month in Little Rock, police say. He was listed on Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday afternoon. The jail roster listed Spencer with a Woodson address.

Court documents and police reports show both victims told authorities a man forced them to perform oral sex on him.

In the most recent of the two incidents, officers were dispatched to an address on Sheraton Drive around 8:30 a.m. March 27 for a report of an assault, according to court records obtained Wednesday.

A 62-year-old woman told police she was downtown at a bus terminal the day before around 8:30 p.m. when a man offered to show her a room he had for rent, the document said. The woman said she went with the man to look at the room and the man started to ask her for oral sex after arriving at the address, the affidavit says.

"Victim #2 stated that she refused and [the man] placed a knife to her neck" and demanded oral sex, according to the court records.

She told police the man asked for intercourse with her, but she refused.

"Victim #2 stated that [the man] took all her clothes off and began to beat her all over her body," the affidavit said.

The woman said the man walked her to a nearby bus stop when the ordeal was over and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to police, according to court documents.

At a hospital, the woman had bruising all over her body and bruising to both eyes, "which caused her right eye to swell shut," the court document says. The woman told police the man had locked the door at his residence so she could not leave and threatened to kill her if she did not perform oral sex.

The woman later identified Spencer in a photo lineup as the assailant in the incident, according to the court record.

Spencer also faces charges in the separate rape of a homeless person that occurred last month.

Police were called March 12 and spoke with a victim who reported he had met an unknown man while at a bus stop in front of Park Plaza mall, the court records show.

"Victim #1 further stated that he was holding a sign that read, 'Anything Helps,'" the affidavit says. "Victim #1 then stated that the unknown black male told Victim #1 that he could do some yard work for money."

Court records show the 21-year-old man is autistic.

The victim told police they both rode the bus to a stop on University Avenue and then walked to the man's residence, where he waited for the owner of a yard company to arrive.

Inside the residence, the victim said, the man told him "he could either give him a massage or give him oral sex," according to the court documents.

The victim said he did not want to do either, but the man put a knife against his throat and made him perform oral sex, the affidavit says. The victim told authorities he forced his way out the back door once the man fell asleep.

After police found the victim, the 21-year-old man said he could show officers where the rape occurred and led them to 19 Hanover Drive, according to a police report. Police said they found Spencer, who matched the description of the suspect, at the residence.

Police said the 21-year-old victim initially did not want to prosecute, but then changed his mind and went to a hospital for a sexual assault kit. Court records show the victim could not identify Spencer in a photo lineup.

Police charged Spencer with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of second-degree battery, according to an arrest report.

