Home / Latest News /
Man robbed of $100 while giving someone ride in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 1:08 p.m.
A man told police that he was robbed of $100 in cash after giving someone a ride in Little Rock.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of John Barrow Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. It was reported Wednesday afternoon.
The 34-year-old victim said he was at Motel 6, 10524 W. Markham St., when someone by the name “Matt” asked for a ride.
“Gimme everything you got,” the robber reportedly later said, pointing a handgun at the victim’s head as they traveled to an unknown location, according to authorities.
"Matt" then took cash and said, “You better get out of here,” the victim told officers.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made a the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man robbed of $100 while giving someone ride in Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.