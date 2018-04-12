UA’s Morris confirms players suspended from practice as frat house scuffle investigated

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks completed their 15th and final practice of spring drills on Wednesday minus unnamed players who have been suspended pending the conclusion of an on-campus investigation.

Coach Chad Morris did not name the players in his Wednesday evening news conference, but the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville department of athletics confirmed Tuesday that football players were present during a fraternity house scuffle early Sunday morning.

The UA Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident at the Kappa Alpha house on campus in which a complaint of third-degree battery was filed but no arrests have been made, said Capt. Gary Crain.

"A review is underway," Morris said. "We are investigating it. Our police department here on campus is investigating it. Obviously I'm limited in the details I can go into, but I will tell you our standard is best. We have high expectations for our players, our student-athletes, both on and off the field."

Asked whether any players missed Wednesday's workout due to suspension, Morris said, "Yeah, we had a few, a couple of young men not at practice today."

Asked whether he could name the players, Morris said, "No, I can't. I'd rather not. I'm going to be limited in what I can say."

Morris was asked whether the players were serving indefinite suspensions, and he said he was waiting to see the conclusion of the investigation, which also involves the UA's Office of Student Standards and Conduct.

The Razorbacks football team has had no known arrests since Morris was hired in early December.

