Walmart to spend $31M remodeling nine stores in Arkansas

Walmart Inc. plans to spend $31 million to remodel nine stores and introduce in-store and online innovations in Arkansas locations this year.

The improvements are part of Walmart's previously outlined plans for $11 billion in capital expenditures for the fiscal year. The Bentonville company said last fall that more of its spending would go toward store remodeling, technology and its e-commerce business instead of new store openings.

The nine Walmart stores set for renovation are in Camden, Conway, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Lonoke, Paragould, Stuttgart, Van Buren and Wynne.

A spokesman had no details about work planned for each store, but the work typically includes an updated layout with wide aisles and lower fixtures. Walmart's recent updates have also included improvements to the bakery and deli, baby and electronics departments.

Walmart said its curbside grocery pickup service -- which is available in more than 30 Walmart locations in Arkansas -- will be added to 20 stores in the state this year.

-- Robbie Neiswanger