O-lineman Trevor Roberson excited about visit to Arkansas
This article was published today at 9:12 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Offensive lineman Trevor Roberson, an Arkansas target, talked about his upcoming official visit to Fayetteville and visit to Texas A&M last weekend on Recruiting Thursday.
Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds of Wellington, Texas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He reveal three things he's looking for in a school.
He continued to praise his relaltionship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry. His mother will accompany him on his trip to the Hill.
