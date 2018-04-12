Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

O-lineman Trevor Roberson excited about visit to Arkansas

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:12 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-line-coach-dustin-fry-directs-his-players-saturday-march-10-2018-during-practice-at-the-university-practice-field-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry directs his players Saturday, March 10, 2018, during practice at the university practice field in Fayetteville.

Offensive lineman Trevor Roberson, an Arkansas target, talked about his upcoming official visit to Fayetteville and visit to Texas A&M last weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds of Wellington, Texas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He reveal three things he's looking for in a school.

He continued to praise his relaltionship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry. His mother will accompany him on his trip to the Hill.

