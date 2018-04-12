O-lineman Trevor Roberson excited about visit to Arkansas

Offensive lineman Trevor Roberson, an Arkansas target, talked about his upcoming official visit to Fayetteville and visit to Texas A&M last weekend on Recruiting Thursday.

Roberson, 7-0, 365 pounds of Wellington, Texas has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Notre Dame. He reveal three things he's looking for in a school.

He continued to praise his relaltionship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry. His mother will accompany him on his trip to the Hill.