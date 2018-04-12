Agency: Death investigation begins after Arkansas inmate found unresponsive in cell

An inmate's death an at east Arkansas prison is being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to a prisons spokesman.

Robert Ivy, 37, was found hanged in a locked single-man cell around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said in a statement.

Graves said Ivy was transported to the unit infirmary for emergency medical treatment but was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Ivy was serving a five-year sentence for a possession of a controlled substance conviction out of Stone County. He was sentenced June 28, 2016, records show.

An internal investigation will be conducted into Ivy's death, according to the agency. Arkansas State Police will also conduct an investigation, the news release states.

Brickeys, in Lee County, is about 110 miles east of Little Rock and 46 miles south and west of Memphis.