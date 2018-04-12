Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:36 a.m.

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:15 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

APRIL

13 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

14 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Overcup, Lakeview Landing. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited youth clay shoot. AGFF Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

