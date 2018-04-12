NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
APRIL
13 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
14 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Overcup, Lakeview Landing. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com
14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com
14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited youth clay shoot. AGFF Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.