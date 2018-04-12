Man dies after being found shot at North Little Rock apartment

A 41-year-old man found shot Wednesday night at a North Little Rock apartment later died, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to Arrington Apartments, 6301 Camp Robinson Road, in reference to gunfire, North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

There, police found James Rideout lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Cooper said.

Rideout was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether he died Wednesday or Thursday.

Cooper said the homicide, North Little Rock’s eighth so far this year, is being classified as a “disturbance.”

No suspects had been named in Rideout’s killing as of Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing.