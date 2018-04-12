QB target Jefferson recaps two-day Arkansas visit

Fresh off visiting Arkansas, quarterback target Kenneth Jefferson talked about his trip to Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday's visit to Little Rock for the Red-White game on Recruiting Thursday.

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds of North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss., named the Hogs his leader after the visits.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others. North Panola Coach Carl Diffee also joined the show to talk about his quarterback.

Jefferson completed 150 of 236 passes for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing only 3 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record and to the Class 3A semifinals.