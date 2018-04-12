Razorbacks' quarterback question to linger until August

FAYETTEVILLE — New Arkansas coach Chad Morris doesn't know yet who the starting quarterback will be when September's season opener comes around.

Whether Morris is holding off naming a starter until August as a motivational tactic or because returners Cole Kelley and Ty Storey could possibly be pushed by an incoming freshman is anyone's best guess.

However, it is clear that the current quarterbacks have a long way to go with running Morris' up-tempo offense — a stark contrast to the pro-style approach used by former coach Bret Bielema the last five seasons.

"They are all pushing each other at that position. ... There is nobody set at a position," Morris said. "We're wide open. If it's a true freshman, it's a true freshman, whichever one gives us the best chance to win. They all understand that."