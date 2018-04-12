Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Stone talks Arkansas official visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:03 p.m.

Joseph Stone

Hog offensive line target Joseph Stone discussed on Recruiting Thursday what he wants to experience on his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Stone, 6-8, 340 pounds, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, received a scholarship offer from Coach Chad Morris during his first trip Feb. 24 and named the Hogs his leader. His mother will accompany him and his father on the official visit.

His teammates at Hewitt-Trussville gave him the nickname of Big Country after arriving at school from Savannah, Georgia a year ago January.

