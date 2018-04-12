Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park picks and analysis

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS 2-10 (20.0 percent)

MEET 156-475 (32.8 percent)

LEE’S LOCK Westfest in the sixth

BEST BET Red Hot Cherry in the fourth

LONG SHOT Choir Director in the eighth

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***QUEEN KATE has won five of her past eight races, and the consistent finisher is spotted to win after a competitive race in stronger starter allowance company. CORINTHIAN’S GLORY was a clear stalk-and-pounce winner at this $6,250 claiming price in her last race, and she was claimed by a high-percentage stable. PINCHME I’MDREAMIN finished an improved fourth at a higher claiming price in her first start for leading trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Queen Kate;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

2 Corinthian’s Glory;Vazquez;Broberg;7-2

9 Pinchme I’mdreamin;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

8 Wicked West;Felix;Mason;4-1

7 Indian Trick;Eramia;Johnson;10-1

6 Our Addi Belle;McMahon;Martin;12-1

5 Queen of Wildwood;Cabrera;Villafranco;12-1

3 Shut the Gate;Pompell;Cox;20-1

4 Jean’s Beauty;Canchari;Martin;20-1

10 Dorothe Marie;St Julien;Cox;20-1

2 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

****YELLOW WOLF finished second in a $40,000 maiden claimer just two races back, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks for high-percentage trainer Brad Cox. TO THE KING was beaten less than 1 length when making his first start for current connections, and the improving late runner drew a favorable inside post. COASTAL HIGHWAY is adding blinkers after a third-place route finish at Fair Grounds, and he represents the stable of the leading trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Yellow Wolf;De La Cruz;Cox;9-5

3 To the King;Thompson;Villafranco;7-2

9 Coastal Highway;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

10 Leo Meister;Court;Fires;10-1

2 Pray for Kitten;Loveberry;Litfin;10-1

6 Howardstown;Felix;Jansen;12-1

5 Johnny’s Gone Wild;Vazquez;Shorter;12-1

11 Strike Home;Wethey;Young;15-1

12 Magic Eraser;Contreras;Brennan;12-1

8 Sergeant McNerney;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

1 Elcaballodelmanana;Eramia;Pish;12-1

1a Mr Haney;Cabrera;Hartman;12-1

4 Tsunami Cat;Morales;Van Berg;20-1

13 Jersey Red;Pompell;Smith;30-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $12,500

***PRADOS WAY is a stake-winning sprinter who finished second in a turf sprint at Fair Grounds in a return from a lengthy layoff. He is back on a preferred surface and deserves favoritism. SOPHISTICATEDBLING has forced the pace in consecutive second-place finishes at this condition, and he will be racing for top trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. SINDYS LUCK raced poorly in his last race at Santa Anita, but subsequent breezes have been good. A return to his best form may prove good enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Prados Way;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

9 Sophisticatedbling;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

2 Sindys Luck;St Julien;Diodoro;9-2

8 Handful of Stripes;Vazquez;Garcia;10-1

7 Uncle Goyle;Thompson;Morse;8-1

4 Ladys Last;Cabrera;Villafranco;12-1

6 Tentwelvefourteen;Birzer;Loetscher;15-1

1 Minister Nick;Loveberry;Milligan;12-1

3 Touch Vision;Meche;Riecken;20-1

4 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

****RED HOT CHERRY defeated conditioned claimers by nearly 18 lengths at Fair Grounds. She was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen, who has her spotted to repeat. SEEKING BULL finished fast in a clear conditioned-claiming victory. She is taking a slight drop in price and needs only an honest pace to be a big threat. QUICK STUDY lost a late lead in a tough-luck defeat at this level, and she drew to the inside of her primary rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Red Hot Cherry;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

6 Seeking Bull;Contreras;Shorter;4-1

2 Quick Study;De La Cruz;Williamson;3-1

3 Okbyecya;Quinonez;Pish;8-1

10 I Am Miss Brown;McMahon;Holthus;12-1

7 Quality Street;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

8 Stina;Morales;Contreras;15-1

9 Devilish Reason;Court;Jackson;15-1

5 Seattle Firm;Canchari;Shorter;12-1

1 Lolo;Birzer;Jacquot;12-1

5 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**FIREWATER ROCKET was pressured through brisk fractions when finishing third in the Rainbow Miss, and she is improving and figures as the one to catch. UNPROVOKED pressed the early pace in a clear $40,000 maiden-claiming victory, and she was scratched Wednesday in favor of this race. DARIA’S ANGEL has been competitive in three consecutive front-running route races, and she should be strong through the stretch at today’s sprint distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Firewater Rocket;Morales;Gorder;5-2

4 Unprovoked;Birzer;Anderson;6-1

3 Daria’s Angel;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

9 Warretta;Santana;Campbell;6-1

1 Cloudy Claudia;St Julien;6-1

7 Three Chords;Pompell;Smith;5-1

5 Shabang Baby;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

8 Fetch’s Mon;Court;Fires;12-1

2 Ella B Aly;Eramia;Jackson;20-1

6 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****WESTFEST pressed the pace in a second-place return from a long layoff, and he will like moving from a muddy to a fast track. STORMINSIDE hit the wire only a neck behind the top selection Feb. 18, and he is back sprinting after a useful front-running route race. OLIVIA’S UNCLE won a fast starter allowance sprint in his first race for trainer Norman McKnight, and he is bred to be a quality sprinter.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Westfest;Santana;Asmussen;6-5

1 Storminside;Cabrera;Van Berg;5-1

6 Olivia’s Uncle;Morales;McKnight;4-1

3 Divine Interventio;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

7 Crawford;Canchari;Martin;12-1

2 Strong Yen;Eramia;Moquett;15-1

9 King Abner;Felix;Hartman;12-1

5 Twirling Cinnamon;Vazquez;Stuart;20-1

4 Conquest Wildcat;McMahon;Morse;15-1

7 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

**POP CULTURE has good early speed, and he is dropping out of maiden-allowance races and switches to a leading rider. DRINKWITHTHEIRISH rallied to fourth in an encouraging career debut. He is adding blinkers and switching to leading rider Ricardo Santana. GETTIN EVEN finished second behind a very talented colt (South Beach) on Feb. 9, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Pop Culture;Vazquez;Milligan;4-1

5 Drinkwiththeirish;Santana;Campbell;3-1

2 Gettin Even;McMahon;Holthus;7-2

10 Baysider;St Julien;5-1

7 French Dancer;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

1 St. Biretta;Cabrera;Stuart;6-1

8 Suspicious Eyes;Eramia;Jackson;12-1

3 Bound West;Loveberry;McKellar;20-1

9 Berko;Contreras;Lukas;20-1

4 Perfect Joe;Wethey;Gleason;30-1

8 Purse $40,000, 5½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**CHOIR DIRECTOR forced a strong pace in an improved third-place finish against better, and he appears near the form he showed in a four-win season last year. BASIC CHANCE used his excellent early speed to advantage in winning five of eight races in 2017, and he appears to be working strong for his return to the races. CONQUEST HIOSILVER has won four of his last five races, and the pace should be fast enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Choir Director;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

4 Basic Chance;Thompson;Martin;4-1

9 Conquest Hiosilver;Contreras;Hartman;6-1

6 Sunny’s Rainbow;Vazquez;McKnight;3-1

8 Bajan Cash;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

7 Show Bound;St Julien;Diodoro;6-1

1 Stormy Pacific;Morales;Ortiz;12-1

5 Never Give In;Cohen;Diodoro;10-1

2 Iowa Native;Birzer;Jacquot;15-1

9 The Bachelor. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

***MITOLE won his allowance tune-up by 7-widening lengths, and the talented colt appears poised to win his first stake. MR. JAGERMEISTER has an exceptional record in races less than 7 furlongs. He may be the quickest in the field, and his Beyer figures are comparable with the top selection. SUPREME AURA had his unbeaten streak snapped at two when attempting two turns in the Grade II Risen Star at Fair Grounds, and he should rebound at his best distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mitole;Santana;Asmussen;1-1

6 Mr. Jagermeister;Ramgeet;Lund;4-1

4 Supreme Aura;Stevens;Stidham;4-1

2 Bourne in Nixa;Vazquez;Margolis;9-2

7 Best of Greeley;De La Cruz;Thomas;12-1

3 O’L Red;Eramia;McKellar;20-1

5 Tin Badge;St Julien;Zielinski;15-1

10 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

**MS FIFTY FIRST ST. is a multiple stake-placed finisher who has early speed, and she is spotted well in an allowance sprint. CHILEAN QUEEN has produced a powerful rally in winning four consecutive races, and he fits well in a restricted allowance field. KAUAI NANA has a good sprint record and is back at a preferred distance after a front-running third-place route finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ms Fifty First St.;Santana;Stall;5-2

9 Chilean Queen;Hill;Milligan;3-1

4 Kauai Nana;Court;Jackson;12-1

8 Jeri Bella;Thompson;Ashauer;8-1

2 Miss Barham;Canchari;Witt;5-1

10 Fastanista;Cabrera;Martin;12-1

12 Easter Indy;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

11 Dad’s City Girl;Vazquez;Maldonado;10-1

5 Diva of Disaster;Morales;Riecken;20-1

1 Blushing Bella;Loveberry;Hornsby;20-1

3 Aunt Gayle;Quinonez;McKellar;20-1

6 She’s Undawnted;Bedford;Ives;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a Pick-4, and Queen Kate and Corinthian’s Glory are must-haves. The second race has a likely single in Yellow Wolf. The third race is perhaps a two-horse race, and the fourth has another single in Red Hot Cherry. The sixth race begins another Pick-3, and Westfest is a likely winner. The seventh race is wide open and likely to produce an upset. The eighth race has a long shot I like in Choir Director, but a few others are needed to provide an improved chance of nailing down the winner in this race.