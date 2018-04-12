Ruling: Judge's suit over disqualification from death-penalty cases can proceed against Arkansas justices

LITTLE ROCK — A federal court says most of an Arkansas judge's lawsuit against members of the state's highest court challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration can move forward.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Thursday dismissed the state Supreme Court as a whole from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's lawsuit over the court's order last year barring him from handling death penalty cases. Moody, however, said Griffen's lawsuit against the individual justices remains intact.

Griffen was disqualified after he was photographed lying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during a demonstration against the state's planned multiple executions. The same day, Griffen issued an order preventing Arkansas from using one of its execution drugs over claims that the state misled a medical supply company.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.