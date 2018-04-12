Ryan retirement roils GOP, opens speaker seat

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will retire rather than seek another term in Congress, sending ripples through a Washington already on edge and spreading new uncertainty through a party bracing for a challenging election year.

The Wisconsin Republican cast the decision to end his 20-year career as a personal one, saying he did not want his children growing up with a "weekend dad." Claiming he's accomplished "a heckuva lot," he said the party can point to strong gains as lawmakers campaign ahead of November elections.

A self-styled budget expert, Ryan had made the tax cuts Congress delivered last year a centerpiece of his small-government agenda and a personal cause, even though they helped skyrocket projected annual deficits toward $1 trillion.

"I have given this job everything I have," he said. "We're going to have a great record to run on."

But Ryan's impending departure also sets off a scramble among his lieutenants to take the helm. And it will fuel speculation that Ryan is watching for a coming Democratic surge, fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump, that could wrest control of the House from Republicans' grip. Several GOP veterans have announced plans to retire in recent months, and another, Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida, followed Ryan on Wednesday.

After talking with Trump early Wednesday, Ryan, 48, first announced his plans at a private meeting of House Republicans. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina said an emotional Ryan "choked up a few times trying to get through" his remarks to colleagues and received three standing ovations.

Moments later, Ryan told reporters that if he were to stay for one more term, his children -- now all teens -- would only know him as a weekend dad.

"I can't let that happen," he said.

The speaker had been heading toward this decision since late last year, said a person familiar with his thinking, but as recently as February he had considered running for another term. His own father died suddenly of a heart attack when he was 16, and though Ryan is in good health, the distance from his family weighed on him. A final decision was made over the two-week congressional recess, which was partly spent on a family vacation in the Czech Republic.

At the conference meeting, Ryan, who has had a difficult relationship with Trump, thanked the president for giving him the chance to move the GOP ahead.

For many Republicans, Ryan has been "a steady force in contrast to the president's more mercurial tone," said Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina. "That's needed."

The announcement caught others by surprise, and instilled fear among Republicans who were expecting Ryan to campaign with lawmakers across the country in the coming months. Even though he vowed to keep fulfilling his political responsibilities, he will not be nearly the draw as a lame duck.

"This is the nightmare scenario," said former Rep. Thomas Davis, a Virginia Republican. "Everybody figured he'd just hang in there till after the election."

Ryan, from Janesville, Wis., was first elected to Congress in 1998. Along with Reps. Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy, he branded himself a rising "young gun" in an aging party and a new breed of hard-charging Republican ready to shrink the size of government.

In 2012, he became GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate.

Three years later, Ryan was pulled into the leadership job by the abrupt retirement of Speaker John Boehner. Boehner had struggled to wrangle the chamber's restless conservative wing and failed to the seal big deals on fiscal policy he sought. Ryan had more trust with the hardliners in the House.

"That's probably his greatest gift to us," said Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. "His ability to bridge the vast divide."

But Ryan ultimately had to wrestle with another unexpected challenge: Trump, a president with little of Ryan's interest in policy detail or ideological purity. The two have not had a close working relationship.

In the meantime, the scramble to succeed Ryan atop the Republican conference -- if not the House majority -- could prove intense, some said.

"I think everybody will start jockeying for position immediately," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus. "They won't wait for nine months."

House Majority Leader McCarthy, a California Republican known to be tighter with Trump, is expected to again seek the top leadership post that slipped from his reach in 2015. He will likely compete with Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Both men spoke at the private meeting Wednesday, delivering tributes to Ryan.

Meadows demurred when asked if he'd pursue the speaker's job.

"Leadership has never been on my bucket list, and it's not on my bucket list today," he said.

40 IN HOUSE RETIRING

Ryan's announcement comes as Republicans are bracing for a potential blue wave of voter enthusiasm for Democrats, who need to flip at least 24 GOP-held seats in November to regain the majority.

The speaker is by far the most prominent figure fleeing Congress in a long season of Republican retirements. More than 40 House Republicans are leaving the chamber to retire or seek other offices, including a number who have voiced concern about the elections and intense dissatisfaction with the state of Washington under Trump. Several others have resigned in personal scandals.

Rep. Charlie Dent, a moderate Republican from Pennsylvania who is also retiring, noted the difficulty of Ryan's position.

"We can all read between the lines," Dent said. "This is not an easy administration to be dealing with."

The exodus has further endangered Republicans' already tenuous hold on Congress, creating open seats in states such as New Jersey and California that Republicans will struggle to hold. Republicans acknowledged Wednesday morning that Ryan's seat will be far more vulnerable without the speaker on the ballot.

Trump offered well wishes on Twitter before a dinner with Republican congressional leaders, including McCarthy and Scalise, at the White House.

Ryan's sudden lame-duck status also could send a shockwave through donor circles that are relying on his leadership at the helm of the House majority. He has hauled in $54 million so far this election cycle.

"It injects some more uncertainty to be sure," said the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas. "It's just another issue that's floating out there, and obviously there's going to be some competition for his successor."

A top GOP fundraiser, Eric Tanenblatt, said he expects Ryan to remain a force in a tough cycle. "Donors who are committed to making sure Republicans hold onto the majority will do whatever they have to do to make that happen," he said.

In Wisconsin, the most likely Republican candidate for Ryan's seat is state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, multiple Republicans in the state said. Vos did not immediately return telephone or text messages.

Another Republican mentioned as a potential candidate is longtime Ryan family friend and backer Bryan Steil, an attorney and member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. Steil did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Democrat Randy Bryce, an ironworker who has cultivated the "IronStache" moniker, had been Ryan's best-known challenger, drawing liberal support from around the country. He had nearly $2.3 million in the bank at the end of the first quarter. Janesville teacher Cathy Myers was also running on the Democratic side. The only declared Republican was Paul Nehlen, who was banned from Twitter for a series of posts criticized as racist or anti-Semitic.

In Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Ryan's tenure, and the Democratic leader, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, said she hoped Ryan would work constructively on bipartisan goals before he leaves.

"Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country," she said in a statement.

While his plans are uncertain once he steps down in January, Ryan has long said being speaker would be his last job in elected office. Others have suggested that an ideal job for the policy wonk could be running a think tank, noting the leader of the conservative American Enterprise Institute recently announced he would be stepping down.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Catherine Lucey, Alan Fram, Kevin Freking, Andrew Taylor, Scott Bauer, Steve Karnowski and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press and by Jonathan Martin and Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.

A Section on 04/12/2018