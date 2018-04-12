Season of change

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Park will make a significant change to its schedule for the 2019 season, Oaklawn President Louis Cella said Wednesday.

With more than 100 fans and horsemen gathered in the racetrack's ground-floor main hall for the Arkansas Derby's post-position draw, Cella said in an announcement that Oaklawn will begin and end its 57-day season three weeks later than it has in the recent past. The 2019 season will begin Friday, Jan. 25, and end Saturday, May 4, the same day as the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

"Like so many tracks that focus on and believe in tradition, and Oaklawn believes in tradition, we're going to create a new one," Cella said.

Weather was the primary factor in the change that Cella said had been considered for several years, even when Oaklawn was led by his father, Charles Cella, who died Dec. 6.

"What this permits us to do is to trade out a few weeks of winter racing in January with a few weeks of springtime racing in late April and early May," Cella said. "It will be the same 57-day season that we've run in the past -- and the Arkansas Derby will continue to be the pinnacle of our season, running in its traditional spot, three weeks before the Kentucky Derby -- but now for our fans, for our horsemen, for our employees, and for our community, the Oaklawn live-racing experience will be part of the Kentucky Derby experience that we've always enjoyed here at Hot Springs."

Cella said he and other Oaklawn officials conferred with trainers, Hot Springs city leaders and management from racetracks with schedules that will overlap Oaklawn's before their decision was made.

"We took it methodically," Cella said. "We talked to the local community. We talked to horsemen. We talked to tracks throughout the United States. We wanted to be sure it would not ruffle feathers in the racing community, No. 1, and No. 2, that it would be impactful to the benefit of the hospitality of Hot Springs."

Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., has a spring season that runs from April 6-27. Keeneland chief operating officer Vince Gabbert said he supports the overall success of racing regardless of the trade-offs it requires.

"If it's good for the sport, it's good for us," Gabbert said. "From a competitive standpoint, it shouldn't affect us too much, but even from that standpoint, any time there's an increase in the quality of racing in America, we're supportive of that."

Cella said he was particularly pleased by an endorsement he received from the Arkansas Horsemen's Association and the unanimous approval of the Arkansas Racing Commission.

"This is going to be great for racing and great for Arkansas," Racing Commission Chairman Alex Lieblong said. "I applaud Mr. Cella and Oaklawn for thinking outside the box."

Oaklawn trainer Kelly Von Hemel said his first reaction when he heard of the proposed new schedule was less than positive, but once he considered each of the factors in play he decided it was for the best.

"As horsemen, on our side of it, it'll take a little adjustment, but I think it'll be just fine," Von Hemel said. "I think it will be beneficial for everybody. We're going to start later and go later, so it's better weather. I can see a lot of positives in it. I can't see where it won't be great."

Cella said stakes races currently in place at Oaklawn will remain on the new schedule, and the Arkansas Derby still will run three weeks before the Kentucky Derby. He said no decision had been made about the feature race for the final day of next season's Oaklawn schedule.

"We know that's going to be a big day because it's Kentucky Derby day," Cella said. "We know it'll be a big day."

Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe said Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith called to ask him his thoughts, and he approved from the start.

"We're looking forward to it," McCabe said. "Any time you have a change, you never know. There are some people who probably enjoy January racing, but I think we're going to see a continued increase in attendance in the back of April and first of May as the schedule unfolds.

"I think all parties were all in on this change and are very excited. It should be a positive experience."

2018 Oaklawn Park stakes schedule

JANUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

12 $125,000 Fifth Season 4-up 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Sonneteer JOCKEY C.J. McMahon TIME 1:45.40

13 $125,000 Pippin 4-up, fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Farrell JOCKEY Channing Hill TIME 1:45.41

15 $150,000 Smarty Jones 3-year-olds 1 mile

WINNER Mourinho JOCKEY Drayden Van Dyke TIME 1:37.25

20 $125,000 Dixie Belle 3-year-old fillies 6F

WINNER Amy’s Challenge JOCKEY Jareth Loveberry TIME 1:10.61

27 $125,000 American Beauty 4-year-old fillies & mares 6F

WINNER Swing and Sway JOCKEY David Cabrera TIME 1:10.68

FEBRUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

3 $125,000 King Cotton 4-up 6F

WINNER Wilbo JOCKEY David Cabrera TIME 1:09.85

10 $125,000 Martha Washington 3-year-old fillies 1 mile

WINNER Red Ruby JOCKEY Robby Albarado TIME 1:39.67

17 $150,000 Bayakoa 4-up fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Streamline JOCKEY Gary Stevens TIME 1:47.22

19 $500,000 Razorback Handicap 4-up 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Hawaakom JOCKEY Corey Lanerie TIME 1:45.14

19 $500,000 Southwest Stakes 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

WINNER My Boy Jack JOCKEY Kent Desormeaux TIME 1:46.00

24 $100,000 Downthedustyroad 3-up fillies & mares (AR) 6 F

WINNER Ministry JOCKEY Thomas Pompell TIME 1:13.32

24 $125,000 Gazebo 3-year-olds 6F

WINNER Bourne in Nixa JOCKEY Ramon Vazquez TIME 1:11.75

MARCH

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

3 $100,000 Nodouble Breeders’ 3-up (AR) 6F

WINNER J.E. Handmedown JOCKEY Ramon Vazquez TIME 1:10.47

3 $125,000 Spring Fever 4-up fillies 5 1/2F

WINNER Chanteline JOCKEY Ricardo Santana TIME 1:04.29

10 $125,000 Hot Springs 4-up 6F

WINNER Whitmore JOCKEY Ricardo Santana TIME 1:08.57

10 $200,000 Honeybee 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Cosmic Burst JOCKEY Richard Eramia TIME 1:44.19

17 $300,000 Essex Handicap 4-up 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Hedge Fund JOCKEY Jose Ortiz TIME 1:42.06

17 $350,000 Azeri 4-up fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Martini Glass JOCKEY Paco Lopez TIME 1:42.95

17 $900,000 Rebel 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Magnum Moon JOCKEY Luis Saez TIME 1:42.68

24 $150,000 Purple Martin 3-year-old fillies 6F

WINNER Mia Mischief JOCKEY Ricardo Santana TIME 1:09.65

30 $100,000 Rainbow 3-year-olds (AR) 6F

WINNER Hoonani Road JOCKEY Channing HIll TIME 1:11.37

31 $100,000 Rainbow Miss 3-year-old fillies (AR) 6F

WINNER Georgia’s Reward JOCKEY David Cohen TIME 1:11.96

APRIL

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

7 $100,000 Ark. Breeders’-Open 3-up (AR) 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Glacken’s Ghost JOCKEY Alex Cancharti TIME 1:47.05

7 $150,000 Carousel 4-up fillies & mares 6F

WINNER Swing and Sway JOCKEY David Cabrera TIME 1:11.20

RACING FESTIVAL OF THE SOUTH

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

12 $150,000 Bachelor 3-year-olds 6F

13 $400,000 Fantasy 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

13 $700,000 Apple Blossom Hcp. 4-up fillies & mares 1 1/16 miles

14 $150,000 Northern Spur 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

14 $400,000 Ct.Fleet Sprint Hcp. 4-up 6F

14 $750,000 Oaklawn Hcp. 4-up 1 1/8 miles

14 $1,000,000 Arkansas Derby 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles

Sports on 04/12/2018