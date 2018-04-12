State Hospital worker accused of leaving facility with patient released from jail on bond

A judge set bail Wednesday morning for a State Hospital worker jailed after leaving her workplace with a committed patient last month, records show.

By late afternoon, she was no longer listed on an inmate roster.

Michelle Messer, 42, of Sherwood had been held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000, according to an online inmate roster. Her bail amount was set that morning in Pulaski County District Court.

Messer faces a misdemeanor charge of aiding an unauthorized departure and a felony count of furnishing a prohibited article to a patient.

Authorities have said Messer and patient Cory Chapin, 46, left the State Hospital together March 20. They were found six days later in Nevada and arrested as fugitives.

Messer, an employee at the facility since 2011, opened a door and had Chapin follow her into a hallway and out the rear of the hospital, authorities have said.

After being found March 26 in Nevada, they were arrested as fugitives on out-of-state warrants and booked into the Clark County, Nev., jail.

Chapin was committed in 2015 after being acquitted, by reason of insanity or mental defect, of attempted kidnapping and theft.

Court records showed Messer had been questioned about how a cellphone and vaping machine had gotten into Chapin's possession.

