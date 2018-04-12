Style: Aisle of dogs

We’ve got two canine-themed movies opening in Arkansas this week; Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated Isle of Dogs and the under-the-radar Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, a computer-animated story about the first dog given rank in the United States Armed Forces. (No one around here got to see the movie in advance —but it’s based on the true story of Stubby, who during World War I, dug out soldiers buried in collapsed trenches, provided warning of a mustard gas attack and had a paw in catching a German spy.)

But Piers Marchant did see Anderson’s movie; and found it very Wes Anderson-y, only with more moral thrust. He liked it, but then he’s a dog person. And Philip Martin has seen Brad Anderson’s Beirut; now he thinks Jon Hamm has a least a chance of avoiding being typecast as Don Draper. We’ve also got Dan Lybarger on the 1925 silent The Lost World, which opens next week’s Ozark Foothills FilmFest.

Also: Marchant on Truth or Dare, this week’s teen-oriented horror film, Karen Martin on new home entertainment products and news about a free screening of the 1993 cult family film The Sandlot.

