Thieves steal items from Little Rock construction site, return an hour later to take more, police say

More than $5,000 worth of items were stolen from a Little Rock construction site early Wednesday, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:50 a.m. to the site at 5700 W. Markham St., the listed address for Arkansas Spine and Pain Center. A 55-year-old supervisor told officers that surveillance video showed burglars stole items twice overnight.

The footage reportedly showed two people arrive shortly after 1:15 a.m. in a silver Chevrolet SUV with a black flatbed trailer from north Filmore Street. The thieves loaded materials onto the trailer, drove off and then retuned an hour later to take more, the report states.

About $5,600 worth of cast-iron pipes, stud bundles and scaffolding were stolen, according to the supervisor.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.