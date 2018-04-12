3 students expelled as allegations of hazing on central Arkansas high school baseball team investigated

Three students were expelled Wednesday night after an investigation into hazing allegations on a central Arkansas high school baseball team.

Rebecca Worsham, an attorney for the Bauxite School District, confirmed that the school board decided to expel the high schoolers for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year at a special meeting.

The allegations stem from something that happened on a bus ride home from a game in Mena on March 2, according to the players' attorney John Wesley Hall. Hall said it was nothing more than the team's usual "roughhousing" and nothing close to a sexual assault, as some have alleged.

The attorney said his clients want the video footage from the bus to be released, but the school district has denied his request. He added that at least one of the coaches involved is still teaching.

Arkansas State Police assisted with the investigation, the district said in a news release last week. It was unclear whether the investigation was still ongoing as of Thursday morning.