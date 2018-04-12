Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018

Today’s game

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE Nelson Wolff Stadium, San Antonio, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 7.20 ERA); Missions: RHP Miguel Diaz (1-0, 3.86)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY off

