ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE Nelson Wolff Stadium, San Antonio, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 7.20 ERA); Missions: RHP Miguel Diaz (1-0, 3.86)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY off
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Today’s game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.