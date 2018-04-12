Touted RB plans 2 visits to Arkansas

Highly regarded running back King Doerue broke news on tonight's Recruiting Thursday with an announcement that he plans to make two visits to Arkansas in the upcoming months.

Doerue, 6-0, 207 pounds, of Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa also has offers from schools such as Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU and others.

He cited his relationship with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor for his plans to visit Fayetteville after his school's spring practice and then an official visit at a later date.

He recently recorded a time of10.63 seconds in the 100 meters.