UA basketball teams sign one player apiece

The Arkansas Razorbacks men's and women's basketball teams added one signee apiece Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.

Coach Mike Anderson signed junior-college wingman Mason Jones, who's expected to provide the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with perimeter scoring next season.

Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connors State College in Oklahoma inked with the Razorbacks over a scholarship offer from the University of Central Arkansas and interest from BYU and Washington.

"To be a Hog, it means a lot," Jones said. "I'm part of a family that's going to be family for the rest of my life. I'm ready to get my journey started."

He's only played three years of basketball. His first year was as a senior year at Triple A Academy in Dallas before attending Lincoln Prep and junior college.

Jones averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from beyond the three-point line and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

"I just want to come and win," said Jones, who has three years of eligibility. "Simple as that."

His brother Matt was a guard for Duke from 2013-2017, and sister Jordan was a guard for Texas A&M from 2012-2016.

Little Rock Central small forward Erynn Barnum signed her national letter of intent to play for Coach Mike Neighbors on Wednesday.

Barnum, 6-2, averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks a game this season for the Lady Tigers. She played for the Arkansas Mavericks Joe Johnson Elite in spring and summer basketball.

She picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from St. John's, New Mexico, Arkansas State University, Ole Miss, Old Dominion and Missouri State.

"Erynn's signing is another great step in our progress with our women's basketball program," Neighbors said. "Attracting the state's top prospects is something our staff is focused on doing year in and year out."

