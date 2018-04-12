Warrant issued for suspect in theft of pin from Arkansas museum

Police have issued a warrant for a man sought in the theft of a lizard-shaped tie pin from an Arkansas history museum.

Mark Craig Stevens, 58, is wanted on a charge of theft by receiving, the Fort Smith Police Department said.

The gold pin was one of the few remaining items that belonged to Judge Isaac C. Parker, who served at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas from 1875 to 1896 and came to be known as the "Hanging Judge."

It was reported stolen about 2:30 p.m. March 22 and recovered days later, police said.