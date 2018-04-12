Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:04 p.m.

Warrant issued for suspect in theft of pin from Arkansas museum

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT, FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Police on April 12 issued a warrant for Mark Craig Stevens, 58, on a charge of theft by receiving in the theft of a gold, lizard-shaped tie pin that once belonged to a 19th-century judge from an Arkansas history museum.

Mark Craig Stevens, 58, is wanted on a charge of theft by receiving, the Fort Smith Police Department said.

The gold pin was one of the few remaining items that belonged to Judge Isaac C. Parker, who served at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas from 1875 to 1896 and came to be known as the "Hanging Judge."

It was reported stolen about 2:30 p.m. March 22 and recovered days later, police said.

