Home / Latest News /
1 killed in drive-by shooting in Little Rock
This article was published today at 6:08 a.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
A drive-by shooting in Little Rock left one man dead early Friday, according to a department spokesman.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 26th and South Gaines streets at 1:48 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.
Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said authorities found a man lying in the street near the intersection. The victim, Moore reported, had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
Moore said police believe the gunfire came from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was seen going south on Gaines Street before the shooting, he added.
Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection Friday morning as officials loaded the victim's body into the back of a van.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 killed in drive-by shooting in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.