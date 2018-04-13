1 killed in drive-by shooting in Little Rock

A drive-by shooting in Little Rock left one man dead early Friday, according to a department spokesman.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 26th and South Gaines streets at 1:48 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said authorities found a man lying in the street near the intersection. The victim, Moore reported, had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Moore said police believe the gunfire came from inside a vehicle. The vehicle was seen going south on Gaines Street before the shooting, he added.

Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection Friday morning as officials loaded the victim's body into the back of a van.