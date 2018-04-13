Arkansas-South Carolina game postponed until Saturday

— The second game of a series between No. 3 Arkansas and South Carolina has been postponed until Saturday because of severe weather in Northwest Arkansas.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, and in accordance with SEC rules, both will be seven innings because they will be played on the final day of a series.

Severe storms are possible throughout Friday night because of a cold front pushing through the area. Damage from a possible tornado was reported about 30 miles south of Fayetteville in Mountainburg on Friday afternoon.

Most of Arkansas is under an enhanced risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service, and large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny with a high temperature near 51 degrees.

Arkansas lost the series opener to South Carolina 3-2 on Thursday. The series was moved up from the traditional Friday-Saturday-Sunday format to accommodate TV coverage on SEC Network for the opener. Both games Saturday will only be available through an online stream on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Only single-game tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be accepted to enter the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for another regular-season date, including the Saturday doubleheader, through the Razorbacks' ticket office.

This is the third time Arkansas has scheduled a home doubleheader this year. Arkansas (25-10, 8-5 SEC) split a doubleheader with Kent State and swept Kentucky.

South Carolina (20-14, 6-7) swept Princeton on March 10 in its only doubleheader of the season.