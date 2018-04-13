Arrested Chinese spy, Sweden says

STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities said Thursday that they have charged a man with spying for China, on suspicion that he gathered information on Tibetans who had fled to Sweden.

Dorjee Gyantsan, a 49-year old Tibetan who worked for the pro-Tibetan radio station Voice of Tibet, faces a charge of “gross illegal intelligence activity” for actions taken between July 2015 to February 2017, according to the charge sheet. If found guilty, he faces up to four years in jail.

The document said Gyantsan had “pretended to sympathize with Tibetans and Tibetan independence” to collect information.

Daniel Stenling of Sweden’s security service SAPO said Gyantsan was arrested Feb. 26.

The security service said it had observed him for some time, saying he gathered information among Tibetans in Sweden, then handed it over to an intelligence officer from an unidentified “foreign nation.”

Information gathered by Gyantsan included personal matters, ranging from where people lived and family relations to political activities, trips and meetings.

The charge sheet said Gyantsan had traveled to neighboring Norway when exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama visited Oslo on March 10, 2014.

Police also found that he had “several identity cards with different identities.”

“This is a very serious crime because spying affects very vulnerable people,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said, adding that refugees “must be able to feel confident that they can freely use their constitutional freedoms, for example to protest against a regime without risking persecution or other abuse.”

In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing that he was not aware of the case in Sweden.