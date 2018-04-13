At the post

DAY 53 of 55

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 8,250

TOTAL HANDLE $3,713,572

ON-TRACK HANDLE $638,936

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,074,636

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Oaklawn's top jockey and trainer both had big days Thursday. Ricardo Santana Jr. rode four winners -- Red Hot Cherry ($3.60) in the fourth race, Westfest ($3.60) in the sixth, Mitole ($2.80) in The Bachelor Stakes and Ms Fifty First St. ($6.40) in the 10th. Santana now has 64 victories in 286 mounts for the meeting and is 21 victories ahead of David Cabrera in the jockey standings. He also has 1,001 career wins now.

Steve Asmussen sits nine victories ahead of Robertino Diodoro in the trainer standings after getting three victories on Thursday, all coming with Santana aboard in the fourth, sixth and ninth races.

LAST-MINUTE DECISION

Early Wednesday morning, Shortleaf Stable's Plainsman was headed to Saturday's $150,000 Northern Spur for 3-year-olds.

A few hours later, Shortleaf owner John Ed Anthony opted instead to run Plainsman in the Arkansas Derby, a race he has won three times. The last time came in 1992 with Pine Bluff.

Plainsman was entered so late that his name wasn't included on the draw sheet for Wednesday's Arkansas Derby post position draw.

Trainer Will VanMeter said he was preparing to school Plainsman in the infield for the Northern Spur when he was told the colt would instead run in the Arkansas Derby.

"We had talked a couple of times throughout the morning about this and that," VanMeter said. "I answered and I go, 'What the heck did you all do before you got that cellphone?' Anyway, it will be fun."

There is added incentive for Plainsman to win the Arkansas Derby since he's eligible for Oaklawn's "Lasix-free" bonus, which adds 10 percent -- a record $60,000 in Plainsman's case -- to the winner's share of the purse for all horses that run and win without the anti-bleeder medication.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 04/13/2018