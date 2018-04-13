BASKETBALL: UCA women sign four more

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team filled out its 2018 recruiting class Thursday, when Coach Sandra Rushing signed four more incoming players.

Signing with the Sugar Bears were junior transfer forward Keturah Bingham (Southwest Mississippi Community College); junior transfer guard Alexus Holt (Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi); junior transfer forward Ekaterina Karchevskaya (Panola College in Texas); and freshman guard Shay Johnson (Byhalia High in Mississippi).

Bingham, 6-0, led Southwest Mississippi to an 18-7 season with an NJCAA Regional appearance while averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The 5-7 Holt was named an all-star in the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges after averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

Karchevskaya, 6-1, averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while leading Panola to a 25-7 record last year, reaching the NJCAA national tournament.

The 5-7 Johnson was selected to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.