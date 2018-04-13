Blue Jackets prevail in OT

NHL PLAYOFFS

BLUE JACKETS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON -- Artemi Panarin scored 6:02 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Panarin made an incredible individual move to drive by fellow Russian Dmitry Orlov and went backhand-to-forehand to beat Philipp Grubauer top shelf.

Alexander Wennberg, Thomas Vanek and Seth Jones scored in regulation, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for Columbus, which got two power-play goals to continue a strong trend since the trade deadline.

Wennberg left the game with an upper-body injury in the third period and didn't return. Jones, son of former NBA player Popeye Jones, drew a penalty late in the third period, almost put the puck in his own net and tied it on the ensuing power play with 4:26 left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Washington got two power-play goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov on Josh Anderson's five-minute major penalty for boarding Michal Kempny and an even-strength goal on the rush in the third period by Devante Smith-Pelly. Grubauer, who got the nod to start over 2016 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby, made 23 saves in his second career playoff start.

Game 2 is Sunday night in Washington.

BRUINS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand, David Backes and David Krejci each scored a power-play goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Sean Kuraly bunted one out of the air and into the net over goalie Frederik Andersen to make it 4-1 with seven minutes gone in the third period. Krejci bounced it in off Andersen from behind to make it 5-1 after Toronto's Nazem Kadri was thrown out of the game and given a five-minute major for an elbow to Tommy Wingels' head.

Zach Hyman scored Toronto's only goal, and Andersen made 35 saves.

With James Van Riemsdyk off for hooking, Marchand scored on a backhander to give the Bruins the lead 5:28 into the game. Hyman tied it for the Leafs with about three minutes before the break but Backes put Boston back in front early in the second on a pass from Krejci.

Pastrnak converted a pass from Marchand with 38 seconds left in the period to make it 3-1, and then set up the next goal when he moved in on Andersen and bounced it off the post. As the puck fluttered in the air over the sprawled goalie, Kuraly came in trailing the play and knocked it into the net.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is back at the TD Garden on Saturday night.

LIGHTNING 5, DEVILS 2

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start in the NHL playoffs.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference got early goals from four players -- none of them named Nikita Kucherov or Steven Stamkos -- before holding off the New Jersey Devils for a victory in Game 1 of the first-round series.

Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde scored, helping the Lightning build a 3-0 lead that New Jersey trimmed to one goal before Alex Killorn and Kucherov, who added an empty-netter with 1:12 remaining, finished off the victory.

Taylor Hall scored an unassisted goal in the second period, then assisted on Travis Zajac's power-play goal that trimmed the Devils' deficit to 3-2 midway through third against Andrei Vasilievskiy, who had 29 saves for Tampa Bay.

Killorn's shot over the glove of goalie Kevin Kincaid's glove restored a two-goal lead before Kucherov, who led the Lightning with 100 points this season, ensured there would be no comeback.

Game 2 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

PREDATORS 5, AVALANCHE 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference series.

Pekka Rinne made 25 saves, including a handful on Colorado's Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon.

Austin Watson had a goal and an assist for Nashville, which has won 11 consecutive over Colorado. Craig Smith and Colton Sissons scored a goal apiece, and Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Nikita Zadorov and Blake Comeau each scored a goal for Colorado.

Forsberg, who led Nashville with 64 points in the regular season, gave Nashville its first lead of the game at 3-2 when he redirected a shot from captain Roman Josi past Jonathan Bernier at 6:08 of the third. Then Forsberg made it 4-2, passing the puck through his legs skating by rookie Samuel Girard before beating Bernier with 7:50 left.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

