City of Little Rock seeks submissions for indoor mural

The city of Little Rock is looking for submissions for artwork to become an indoor mural at the new office of its multicultural liaison where the city will offer municipal IDs.

The theme of the mural will be “diversity, unity and community.” It will be placed at the Wakefield Resource Center, 7414 Doyle Springs Road.

It must be family-friendly and “express the liveliness and diversity of Little Rock.”

“The goal of this project is to elevate the cultural vitality of our city while building community pride and offering an artist or artists the opportunity to express themselves,” a news release said.

The city is accepting submissions from anyone who is 18 or older. If selected, the artist will get a stipend of $250 for supplies.

Submissions can be emailed to mgarcia@littlerock.gov. Each submission must include contact information and a brief biography of the artist or artists, a color sketch of the proposed artwork to scale and a short description of the concept behind the mural.

The mural will be 10 feet tall by 23 feet, 10 inches wide. It will start 4 inches from the floor.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. April 27, and a winner will be announced May 1. The mural must be completed by June 1.

The city’s municipal IDs, which are planned to be ready to distribute by July 1, have been marketed to Little Rock’s homeless and Hispanic communities. The ID will serve as a form of photo ID. It will not take the place of identification needed to drive or vote.