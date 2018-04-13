Comey book lays into Trump

WASHINGTON -- Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" and calls his leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty" in a forthcoming book, according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Comey reveals new details about his interactions with Trump and his own decision-making in handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation before the 2016 presidential election. He casts Trump as a mafia-boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics, and tried to pressure him personally regarding his investigation into Russian election interference.

The book adheres closely to Comey's public testimony and written statements about his contacts with the president during the early days of the administration and his growing concern about Trump's integrity. It also includes strikingly personal jabs at Trump.

The 6-foot-8 Comey describes Trump as shorter than he expected with a "too long" tie and "bright white half-moons" under his eyes that he suggests were caused by tanning goggles. He also says he made a conscious effort to check the president's hand size, saying it was "smaller than mine but did not seem unusually so."

The book, A Higher Loyalty, is to be released next week.

Comey also describes Trump weighing whether to ask the FBI to investigate, with an eye toward debunking, a salacious and unsubstantiated allegation involving Trump and Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed in a Moscow hotel. Trump has strongly denied the allegation, and Comey says it appeared that the president wanted it investigated to reassure his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump fired Comey in May, setting off a scramble at the Justice Department that led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation. Mueller's probe has expanded to include whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey, an idea the president denies.

Comey's account lands at a particularly sensitive moment for Trump and the White House. Officials there describe Trump as angry over a recent FBI raid at his personal lawyer's home and office, raising the prospect that he could fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller, or try to shut down the probe on his own.

The Republican National Committee is poised to lead the pushback effort against Comey -- who is set to do a series of interviews to promote the book -- by creating a website and supplying surrogates with talking points that question the former director's credibility.

Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement that Comey is "a liar and a leaker, and his misconduct led both Republicans and Democrats to call for his firing."

Trump has said he fired Comey because of his handling of the FBI's investigation into Clinton's email practices. Trump used the investigation as a cudgel in the campaign and repeatedly said Clinton should be jailed for using a personal email system while serving as secretary of state. Democrats, on the other hand, have accused Comey of politicizing the investigation, and Clinton herself has said it hurt her election prospects.

Comey writes that he regrets his approach and some of the wording he used in his July 2016 news conference in which he announced the decision not to prosecute Clinton. But he says he believes he did the right thing by going before the cameras and making his statement, noting that the Justice Department had done so in other high profile cases.

