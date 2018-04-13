Confident in lawyer Cobb, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he has "full confidence" in White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who has urged Trump to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia probe while outside advisers push a more combative approach.

"I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!)," Trump said Thursday in a tweet, referring to the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. "I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."

The tweet comes as some of Trump's strongest supporters urge the president to adopt a more aggressive posture toward Mueller's investigation after FBI agents descended on the office and home of his lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday.

Trump, who called Mueller "conflicted" on Wednesday, has called the FBI raid an "attack on our country." White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump was "concerned" with the direction the probe has taken. On Tuesday, Sanders said the White House had been advised that the president has the authority to fire Mueller.

In a separate Twitter post Thursday, though, Trump denied reports that he had tried to dismiss Mueller last year.

"If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him," Trump said. "Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!"

In recent days, a chorus of Trump supporters outside the White House, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, said the president should fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller's probe.

Rosenstein and Trump met at the White House on Thursday to discuss routine business, Sanders said in a statement.

Joseph diGenova, a former federal prosecutor who was nearly added to Trump's legal team last month, said Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should immediately fire Rosenstein.

"Rod Rosenstein is so incompetent, compromised and conflicted, that he can no longer serve as the deputy attorney general," diGenova said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News's Hannity show with host Sean Hannity.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also attacked Rosenstein on Wednesday.

"The fact is Rod Rosenstein has not done his job. He has not supervised Mueller. This whole thing is an absurdity," the former House speaker, another Trump ally, said Wednesday on Fox News.

Trump's accelerated public attacks on Mueller prompted a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to introduce legislation this week to protect the special counsel from being fired without cause.

Separately Thursday, the Trump Organization denied a story that a onetime Trump Tower doorman told the National Enquirer that Trump fathered a child with another woman while he was married and that top executives of the Trump Organization knew about it.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

The denial followed reports that the Enquirer paid $30,000 in late 2015 to Dino Sajudin, the former doorman, for the story -- but never published it.

"Mr. Sajudin's claims are completely false," the Trump Organization said in a statement.

In an interview Thursday with The Washington Post, Sajudin dismissed claims that he had made up anything.

"You know I took a polygraph test," he said, adding that he believes his story was buried as part of a larger strategy by the tabloid to quash negative articles about Trump. He said the story "had to come out," and he referred further questions to his lawyer.

Sajudin's contract with America Media Inc., the Enquirer's parent company, was first reported by The New Yorker and The Associated Press. The Associated Press said it confirmed the details of the Enquirer's payment through a review of a confidential contract and interviews with dozens of current and former employees of the Enquirer and American Media.

One focus of the New York federal investigators' inquiry into Cohen is the lawyer's relationship with David Pecker, America Media's chief executive and chairman, according to people familiar with the investigators' work.

Pecker and Cohen are longtime friends who strategized throughout the campaign about how to assist Trump's bid and counter salacious rumors that might surface about him, according to two people with knowledge of their relationship.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Jacobs and Shannon Pettypiece of Bloomberg News; by Carol D. Leonnig, Emma Brown, Robert Costa and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post; and by Jake Pearson and Jeff Horwitz of The Associated Press.

