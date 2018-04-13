Police: Arkansas officer fired after fight at hotel arrested on assault, battery charges

An Arkansas police officer who was fired after she allegedly fought with guests at a hotel where she was attending a baby shower while off duty is now facing charges including aggravated assault, authorities said.

Wendi Schuchardt, 40, of Marion, who joined the West Memphis police department in 2013, was fired on March 28 after getting into a fight with guests at the Clarion Hotel, West Memphis Police Department Capt. Joe Baker said.

Baker said Schuchardt was at the hotel for a baby shower when she fought with several guests while intoxicated.

Schuchardt was off-duty at that time.

“During the investigation, we reviewed video, facts in the case and found behavior that we believed rose to the level of criminal conduct and the victims agreed,” Baker said.

Officers arrested Schuchardt at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. She was charged with aggravated assault and third-degree battery, records show.

Schuchardt was released from the Crittenden County jail around 2:30 p.m. after posting a $15,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for May 29.