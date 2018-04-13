Home / Latest News /
Florida man's own dashboard camera lands him in jail
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:11 a.m.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man ended up in jail after his dashboard camera showed police more than he intended.
The Palm Beach Post reports that after 25-year-old Xavier Moran was involved in a crash on April 5, he told a sheriff's deputy he had been cut off by another driver and could prove it with his dashboard camera. He then signed a consent waiver to search the camera.
When the Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy reviewed the footage, he saw Moran burglarizing a beauty store. Authorities say the video showed Moran taking a baseball bat from the trunk and someone using the bat to break the glass door to the store.
He was arrested Tuesday on burglary charges. Records don't list a lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Florida man's own dashboard camera lands him in jail
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.