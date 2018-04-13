Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 13, 2018, 12:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Forecasters: Risk for severe storms upgraded for large part of state, including Little Rock

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

a-moderate-risk-for-severe-weather-on-friday-april-13-2018-encompasses-central-and-southwest-arkansas-with-the-rest-of-the-state-under-an-enhanced-risk

PHOTO BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A moderate risk for severe weather on Friday, April 13, 2018, encompasses central and southwest Arkansas, with the rest of the state under an enhanced risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Forecasters: Risk for severe storms upgraded for large part of state, including Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online