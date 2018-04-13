After revival effort stalls, former Afterthought space in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood put up for lease

The owners of the Afterthought Bistro & Bar in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood announced Friday that they will not be able to revive the popular eatery and live music venue.

The Afterthought, located at 2721 Kavanaugh Blvd., closed in May 2016 and the business was bought by the owners of the adjacent Mylo Coffee Co., who said they planned to renovate and reopen the space but have now made it available for lease.

"We have given all we have to try to make this work," the business said in a news release. "Unfortunately, sometimes life hands us unexpected challenges that derail our plans."

The release noted that Mylo worked to connect potential buyers for The Afterthought with the owners of the building, but no agreements were ever reached.

"We would very much like to hand it over to a tenant or group who also understands its importance and has interest in restoring it to its glory," the business said.