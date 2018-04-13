El Dorado High School received a D letter grade for the 2016-17 school year based on a numerical score that took into account student achievement and improvement on state exams, graduation rates and indicators of student success and school quality. An article in Thursday’s editions included an inaccurate lower grade for the school.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.