Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 13, 2018, 2:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

El Dorado High School received a D letter grade for the 2016-17 school year based on a numerical score that took into account student achievement and improvement on state exams, graduation rates and indicators of student success and school quality. An article in Thursday’s editions included an inaccurate lower grade for the school.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online