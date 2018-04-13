GOLF: ASU sophomore earns conference honor; ATU women second in regional rankings

ASU sophomore earns conference honor

Arkansas State sophomore Matthew Cole was named the Sun Belt Conference men's golfer of the week Thursday.

Cole won medalist honors for the second consecutive season and led the Red Wolves to a second consecutive tournament title in last week's Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro. He shot a season-best 10-under 206 and held off nationally ranked Hunter Richardson of Tennessee-Martin for the medalist honors.

Arkansas State has finished no worse than second place in all five of its spring tournaments and claimed two runner-up finishes in the fall.

ATU women second in regional rankings

The Arkansas Tech University women's team is ranked No. 2 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region rankings that were released Thursday.

The Golden Suns are coming off a tournament victory at the regular season-ending Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo., earlier this week. Arkansas Tech won the tournament by 14 strokes after posting the fifth-lowest team score in a 36-hole event in program history.