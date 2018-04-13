Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 13, 2018, 3:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Knight on Golden Spikes radar after successful duels

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.

Arkansas junior pitcher Blaine Knight was one of 40 players named Thursday to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which former Razorback Andrew Benintendi won after the 2015 season. Knight’s 1.93 ERA before Thursday’s game against South Carolina ranked fourth in the SEC and 62nd nationally.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas junior pitcher Blaine Knight was one of 40 players named Thursday to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which former Razorback Andrew Benintendi won after the 2015 season. Knight’s 1.93 ERA before Thursday’s game against South Carolina ranked fourth in the SEC and 62nd nationally.

At a glance

GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD MIDSEASON WATCH LIST

• A look at the players named Thursday to the midseason watch list for the 41st Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the nation's top amateur baseball player, which will be awarded June 28 in Los Angeles.

NAME;CL.;POS.;SCHOOL

Luken Baker;Jr.;IF/DH;TCU

Joey Bart;Jr.;C;Georgia Tech

Seth Beer;Jr.;IF/OF;Clemson

Alec Bohm;Jr.;IF;Wichita State

Kyle Brnovich;So.;RHP;Elon

Brian Brown;Sr.;LHP;NC State

Logan Browning;Sr.;LHP/OF;Florida Southern

Kris Bubic;Jr.;LHP;Stanford

Michael Busch;So.;IF;North Carolina

Michael Byrne;Jr.;RHP;Florida

Gage Canning;Jr.;OF;Arizona State

Kody Clemens;Jr.;IF;Texas

Joe DeMers;Jr.;RHP;Washington

Colton Eastman;Jr.;RHP;Cal State Fullerton

Jeremy Eierman;Jr.;IF;Missouri State

Tyler Frank;Jr.;IF;Florida Atlantic

Logan Gilbert;Jr.;RHP;Stetson

Luke Heyer;Sr.;IF/OF;Kentucky

Chris Holba;Jr.;RHP;East Carolina

Jonathan India;Jr.;IF;Florida

Jake Irvin;Jr.;RHP;Oklahoma

Mitchell Kilkenny;Jr.;RHP;Texas A&M

Brett Kinneman;Jr.;OF;NC State

Blaine Knight;Jr.;RHP;Arkansas

Trevor Larnach;Jr.;OF;Oregon State

Davis Martin;Jr.;RHP;Texas Tech

Shane McClanahan;Jr.;LHP;South Florida

Keegan McGovern;Sr.;OF;Georgia

Drew Mendoza;So.;IF;Florida State

Casey Mize;Jr.;RHP;Auburn

Tristan Pompey;Jr.;OF;Kentucky

Griffin Roberts;Jr.;RHP;Wake Forest

Adley Rutschman;So.;C/IF;Oregon State

Nick Sandlin;Jr.;RHP;Southern Miss.

Zack Shannon;Sr.;RHP/IF;Delta State

Brady Singer;Jr.;RHP;Florida

Bren Spillane;Jr.;IF/OF;Illinois

Spencer Torkelson;Fr.;IF;Arizona State

Andrew Vaughn;So.;IF;California

Matt Wallner;So.;UT;Southern Miss.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas right-hander Blaine Knight, who has beaten a string of the nation's top draft prospects this season, was one of 40 players named Thursday to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award.

Knight, a junior from Bryant, took a 6-0 record and a 1.93 ERA into Thursday's game against South Carolina.

For the second consecutive year, Knight made the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the nation's top amateur player. Former Razorback Andrew Benintendi won the 38th Golden Spikes Award after the 2015 season.

Knight beat the top three preseason prospects as rated by D1Baseball.com in the past three weekends. He outdueled No. 1 prospect Brady Singer in a 6-3 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville road victory over No. 2 Florida on March 23, then followed that with a 6-4 win over No. 2 prospect Ryan Rolison and No. 4 Ole Miss on the road.

Last week he threw a gem against Auburn ace Casey Mize, the No. 3 prospect, and won 2-1. Knight allowed six hits and an earned run while throwing 6⅓ innings as the Razorbacks dealt Mize his first loss of the season.

"Blaine battled them hard," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said that evening. "I'm glad he had enough in him that he almost got us through the seventh. I'm glad he picked up a 'W' there."

The Razorbacks entered Thursday's game with a 7-1 record in Knight's starts, with the only loss coming in a 4-3 setback to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Feb. 23 in San Diego. Knight pitched six innings in that game and gave up 1 earned run on 5 hits and had 7 strikeouts.

Knight had given up 39 hits, 11 walks and 10 earned runs with 48 strikeouts in 46⅔ innings prior to Thursday's game. His 1.93 ERA ranked fourth in the SEC and 62nd nationally.

In his career, Knight has a 2.86 ERA in 185⅔ innings with 190 strikeouts. He needed 26 strikeouts to reach the top 10 in the Arkansas record book.

Knight, 21, was draft eligible after his sophomore season but made it known he intended to come back for his junior season with the Razorbacks. Van Horn predicted Knight would have been taken within the first two rounds of the MLB Draft if he had been willing to sign.

The 41st Golden Spikes Award will be presented June 28 in Los Angeles.

Sports on 04/13/2018

Print Headline: Knight on Golden Spikes radar after successful duels

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Knight on Golden Spikes radar after successful duels

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online