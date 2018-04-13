Little Rock man dies after being struck by SUV on I-630, state police say

A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Thursday, authorities said.

Mickey D. Surratt of Little Rock was standing in the middle of the roadway about 10 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Toyota 4Runner, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Surratt was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 100 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, police statistics show.