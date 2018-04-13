Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 13, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Man arrested in theft of lizard-shaped pin from Arkansas museum, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:12 p.m.

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT, FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT, FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Police on April 12 issued a warrant for Mark Craig Stevens, 58, on a charge of theft by receiving in the theft of a gold, lizard-shaped tie pin that once belonged to a 19th-century judge from an Arkansas history museum.

Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of a lizard-shaped tie pin from an Arkansas history museum.

Mark Craig Stevens, 58, was taken into custody by Fort Smith police on a charge of theft by receiving, the department said Friday.

The gold pin was one of the few remaining items that belonged to Judge Isaac C. Parker, who served at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas from 1875 to 1896 and came to be known as the "Hanging Judge."

It was reported stolen from the Fort Smith Museum of History about 2:30 p.m. March 22 and recovered days later, police said.

Stevens was being held at the Sebastian County jail in lieu of $3,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, records show.

