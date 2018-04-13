Man arrested in theft of lizard-shaped pin from Arkansas museum, police say

Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of a lizard-shaped tie pin from an Arkansas history museum.

Mark Craig Stevens, 58, was taken into custody by Fort Smith police on a charge of theft by receiving, the department said Friday.

The gold pin was one of the few remaining items that belonged to Judge Isaac C. Parker, who served at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas from 1875 to 1896 and came to be known as the "Hanging Judge."

It was reported stolen from the Fort Smith Museum of History about 2:30 p.m. March 22 and recovered days later, police said.

Stevens was being held at the Sebastian County jail in lieu of $3,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, records show.