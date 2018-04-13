Marion's Reeves another 2020 in-state prospect drawing interest

Guard Detrick Reeves is another in-state sophomore who has appeared on the radar of colleges with his play at Marion.

Reeves (6-3, 173 pounds) averaged 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a sophomore. He shot 44 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the three-point line.

His game has drawn interest from Arkansas, Baylor, TCU and SMU, and a scholarship offer from Arkansas State. He scored a game-high 18 points and had 7 assists, 6 steals and 3 rebounds for 16-under Team South in a 90-44 victory over M33M Select on Saturday in Real Deal in the Rock.

Reeves visited Arkansas for a game in January.

“They told me they were going to come to one of my circuit games,” Reeves said. “Our next tournament will be in Dallas in two weeks.”

Marion senior assistant coach Monty Patel said the sky is the limit for Reeves.

“I think it will be a huge summer for him to show what he can do, he will draw a lot interest,” Patel said. “I think his junior year of high school at Marion will be huge and nobody will be able to ignore what he can do in terms of awards and accolades.”

Reeves, who visited Baylor in February, said he thinks the Bears are close to offering him.

“When I visited there they treated me like I was family,” Reeves said of Baylor. “They laid out the red carpet.”

He hopes to see a national power offer him.

“I want to go to Duke,” he said.